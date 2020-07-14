All apartments in Longmont
1406 3rd Ave
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:30 AM

1406 3rd Ave

1406 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1406 3rd Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
SUPER CUTE 3 BED/2 BATH BUNGALOW IN OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Historic 3rd Avenue Old Town Charmer. Character abounds with arched doorways, and windows, remodeled bath and updated kitchen. Newly refinished wood floors on main floor and NEW carpet in basement. Separate dining area. Stainless steel appliances. Partially finished basement has family room and guest bedroom, laundry & storage. Nice patio in the fenced yard with detached garage and additional parking off the alley. St. Vrain Valley School District; Central Elementary, Westview Middle and Longmont High. Walking distance to Sunset Pool and Golf Course, Isaak Walton Pond and Golden Ponds nature trails.
Pets allowed with deposit.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5849673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 3rd Ave have any available units?
1406 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 3rd Ave have?
Some of 1406 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1406 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1406 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1406 3rd Ave offers parking.
Does 1406 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 3rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1406 3rd Ave has a pool.
Does 1406 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1406 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 3rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
