1406 3rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

SUPER CUTE 3 BED/2 BATH BUNGALOW IN OLD TOWN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Historic 3rd Avenue Old Town Charmer. Character abounds with arched doorways, and windows, remodeled bath and updated kitchen. Newly refinished wood floors on main floor and NEW carpet in basement. Separate dining area. Stainless steel appliances. Partially finished basement has family room and guest bedroom, laundry & storage. Nice patio in the fenced yard with detached garage and additional parking off the alley. St. Vrain Valley School District; Central Elementary, Westview Middle and Longmont High. Walking distance to Sunset Pool and Golf Course, Isaak Walton Pond and Golden Ponds nature trails.

Pets allowed with deposit.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5849673)