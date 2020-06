Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1338 Terry Street - 1338 Terry Street Available 07/24/20 Roomy Duplex Close to Downtown Longmont - This 2 bed 2 bath duplex is just off 287 minutes to shopping, employment and downtown. The duplex has a great yard with a deck and then another private patio for enjoying Colorado evenings. There is a 1 car garage for storing a car or other items. The owner pays water. Washer/Dryer hookups are provided - This property is AVAILABLE JULY 24 and won't last long so call today to schedule that viewing at Trilogy Property Management -970-404-1767



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4204388)