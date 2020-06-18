All apartments in Longmont
1269 Trail Ridge Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:11 AM

1269 Trail Ridge Road

1269 Trail Ridge Road · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1269 Trail Ridge Road, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1269 Trail Ridge Road · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1269 Trail Ridge Road Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN DESIREABLE WOLF CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home has a huge kitchen and family area with a formal living and dining room. The kitchen is spacious and open with a gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and pantry. The laundry is located on the second floor, perfect for families. The high vaulted ceilings and open floor-plan make this a great home for entertaining! Central air conditioning makes for comfortable living in the summer. This low maintenance home has has a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage space. The yard is fully landscaped with a sprinkler system. The yard backs to open space and a walking/bike path. In the winter you can see the Twin Peaks! Schools are Fall River Elementary, Trail Ridge Middle School and Skyline High School.
This lovely home is available immediately. Pets are negotiable.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN

(RLNE5682975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 Trail Ridge Road have any available units?
1269 Trail Ridge Road has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1269 Trail Ridge Road have?
Some of 1269 Trail Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 Trail Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1269 Trail Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 Trail Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1269 Trail Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1269 Trail Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1269 Trail Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 1269 Trail Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1269 Trail Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 Trail Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1269 Trail Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1269 Trail Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1269 Trail Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 Trail Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1269 Trail Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
