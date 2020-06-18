Amenities

1269 Trail Ridge Road Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN DESIREABLE WOLF CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home has a huge kitchen and family area with a formal living and dining room. The kitchen is spacious and open with a gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and pantry. The laundry is located on the second floor, perfect for families. The high vaulted ceilings and open floor-plan make this a great home for entertaining! Central air conditioning makes for comfortable living in the summer. This low maintenance home has has a full unfinished basement with plenty of storage space. The yard is fully landscaped with a sprinkler system. The yard backs to open space and a walking/bike path. In the winter you can see the Twin Peaks! Schools are Fall River Elementary, Trail Ridge Middle School and Skyline High School.

This lovely home is available immediately. Pets are negotiable.



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN



