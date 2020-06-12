11113 Park Meadows Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym pool

1 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths Loft in DTC

900 Square Feet

Large Living Area - Open Concept ?Large Sectional Sofa

?Flat Screen TV

?Fireplace

?Dining area

?Kitchen with large island and 3 bar stools

?Entrance to balcony



Master Bedroom has Queen-Size Bed and TV with Large Walk-In Closet

Full-size washer and dryer

Wireless High-Speed Internet

Unlimited Domestic Long Distance

Underground, attached, heated parking - 1 assigned space

Pool

Hot tub

Fitness Center

Walking distance to the light rail and shops