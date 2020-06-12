All apartments in Lone Tree
11113 Park Meadows Dr

11113 Park Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11113 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
1 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths Loft in DTC
900 Square Feet
Large Living Area - Open Concept ?Large Sectional Sofa
?Flat Screen TV
?Fireplace
?Dining area
?Kitchen with large island and 3 bar stools
?Entrance to balcony

Master Bedroom has Queen-Size Bed and TV with Large Walk-In Closet
Full-size washer and dryer
Wireless High-Speed Internet
Unlimited Domestic Long Distance
Underground, attached, heated parking - 1 assigned space
Pool
Hot tub
Fitness Center
Walking distance to the light rail and shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11113 Park Meadows Dr have any available units?
11113 Park Meadows Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lone Tree, CO.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does 11113 Park Meadows Dr have?
Some of 11113 Park Meadows Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11113 Park Meadows Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11113 Park Meadows Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11113 Park Meadows Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11113 Park Meadows Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lone Tree.
Does 11113 Park Meadows Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11113 Park Meadows Dr does offer parking.
Does 11113 Park Meadows Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11113 Park Meadows Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11113 Park Meadows Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11113 Park Meadows Dr has a pool.
Does 11113 Park Meadows Dr have accessible units?
No, 11113 Park Meadows Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11113 Park Meadows Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11113 Park Meadows Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
