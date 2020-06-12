11113 Park Meadows Dr

Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths Loft in DTC
900 Square Feet
Large Living Area - Open Concept ?Large Sectional Sofa
?Flat Screen TV
?Fireplace
?Dining area
?Kitchen with large island and 3 bar stools
?Entrance to balcony
Master Bedroom has Queen-Size Bed and TV with Large Walk-In Closet
Full-size washer and dryer
Wireless High-Speed Internet
Unlimited Domestic Long Distance
Underground, attached, heated parking - 1 assigned space
Pool
Hot tub
Fitness Center
Walking distance to the light rail and shops