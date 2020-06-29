Regency RidgeGate

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub accessible 24hr maintenance car charging clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Welcome to Regency at RidgeGate, a beautiful community offering spacious one and two apartments in Lone Tree, Colorado. Lone Tree brings natural beauty all year round, with tree-lined streets and lush greenery from the surrounding parks. Voted as one of the top places to live, Lone Tree is known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and inclusive environment, and there is no better way to enjoy the city than at Regency at RidgeGate. We offer a wide range of amenities and features that bring comfort and style to every one of our homes, from designer interior color schemes with accent walls to rich cherry or maple flooring. For relaxation, enjoy lounging by our pool and spa, which features a complementing sun deck, BBQ grills, and fire table for outdoor entertainment. Our pet-friendly community also offers a pampered pet wash station, so your furry friends can feel just as refreshed.