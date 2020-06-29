All apartments in Lone Tree
Regency RidgeGate

10320 Commonwealth St · (720) 370-5585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive up to $700 off move-in costs!
Location

10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05209 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 03205 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Unit 05106 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04301 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,521

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 04302 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 03307 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency RidgeGate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
accessible
24hr maintenance
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Welcome to Regency at RidgeGate, a beautiful community offering spacious one and two apartments in Lone Tree, Colorado. Lone Tree brings natural beauty all year round, with tree-lined streets and lush greenery from the surrounding parks. Voted as one of the top places to live, Lone Tree is known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and inclusive environment, and there is no better way to enjoy the city than at Regency at RidgeGate. We offer a wide range of amenities and features that bring comfort and style to every one of our homes, from designer interior color schemes with accent walls to rich cherry or maple flooring. For relaxation, enjoy lounging by our pool and spa, which features a complementing sun deck, BBQ grills, and fire table for outdoor entertainment. Our pet-friendly community also offers a pampered pet wash station, so your furry friends can feel just as refreshed.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months based on availability
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per adult
Deposit: $500 (refundable) or SureDeposit: $87.50 (non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: Holding deposit: $150; Administrative fee: $175
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Weight limit: 80 lbs per pet maximum
Parking Details: Open parking; Detached garage: $100/month; Tuckunder garage: $125/month; Small Breezeway Garage: $150/month; Medium Breezeway Garage: $175/mo; Large Breezeway Garage: $200/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Standard storage: $50/mo; Large storage: $75/mo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency RidgeGate have any available units?
Regency RidgeGate has 14 units available starting at $1,372 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does Regency RidgeGate have?
Some of Regency RidgeGate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency RidgeGate currently offering any rent specials?
Regency RidgeGate is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to $700 off move-in costs!
Is Regency RidgeGate pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency RidgeGate is pet friendly.
Does Regency RidgeGate offer parking?
Yes, Regency RidgeGate offers parking.
Does Regency RidgeGate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regency RidgeGate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency RidgeGate have a pool?
Yes, Regency RidgeGate has a pool.
Does Regency RidgeGate have accessible units?
Yes, Regency RidgeGate has accessible units.
Does Regency RidgeGate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency RidgeGate has units with dishwashers.
