Regency RidgeGate

Amenities
Welcome to Regency at RidgeGate, a beautiful community offering spacious one and two apartments in Lone Tree, Colorado. Lone Tree brings natural beauty all year round, with tree-lined streets and lush greenery from the surrounding parks. Voted as one of the top places to live, Lone Tree is known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and inclusive environment, and there is no better way to enjoy the city than at Regency at RidgeGate. We offer a wide range of amenities and features that bring comfort and style to every one of our homes, from designer interior color schemes with accent walls to rich cherry or maple flooring. For relaxation, enjoy lounging by our pool and spa, which features a complementing sun deck, BBQ grills, and fire table for outdoor entertainment. Our pet-friendly community also offers a pampered pet wash station, so your furry friends can feel just as refreshed.