Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:36 AM

25 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lone Tree, CO

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
$
18 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7820 Park Meadows Dr
7820 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,794
Furnished Studios,1 &2 BR Suites-Lone Tree.Pets OK - Property Id: 283835 The Staybridge Suites Park Meadows is an upscale extended stay property offering Studios, 1 BR/BA & 2BR/2BA furnished suites w/ full kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Lone Tree
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Southmoor Park
18 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Hampden South
32 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,324
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1235 sqft
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
16 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,328
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
12 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6001 S. YOSEMITE ST. BLDG. B
6001 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED CONDO IN HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC - Property Id: 298351 * BEAUTIFUL & COZY FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC (DENVER TECH.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5380 Lariat Dr ATTENDANT
5380 North Lariat Drive, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,490
1700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CASTLE -Private Room -Assisted -Independent Living - Property Id: 282438 ASSISTED LIVING or INDEPENDENT LIVING CONDO CASTLE - 2 Acres, Accessible, Views, Moutain & Forest - Pool Castle Pines area ...
Results within 10 miles of Lone Tree
Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,562
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
25 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Castle Pines
7 Units Available
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W., Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,142
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floorplans with breakfast bars. Grassy dog park with seating areas. Reach Castle Rock outlets and I-25 within minutes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
$
Cherry Creek
34 Units Available
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,402
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious interiors with wood plank floors, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, strength-training machines and spinning/yoga room. New community means that residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
13 Units Available
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,532
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished units with garbage disposal, ice maker and fireplace. Community amenities include a coffee bar, fire pit and dog park. Near Cherry Creek Country Club. Easy access to I-225.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Virginia Village
1 Unit Available
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Castle Rock
1 Unit Available
309 Anderson St
309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1998 sqft
309 Anderson St Available 06/24/20 Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Churchill Dr
8 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Gorgeous Rental In Cherry Hills - Property Id: 296150 This gorgeous unit is part of a beautiful mansion in the prestigious Cherry Hills Village neighborhood. It comes fully furnished with a covered two car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
932 S Dearborn Way
932 South Dearborn Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 Bed 1 Loft 1 Bath Fully Furnished Condo - Aurora - Property Id: 290643 Amazing 1 bedroom, with loft area serving as 1/2 bedroom and 1 bathroom fully furnished condo in Aurora.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
982 S. Dearborn Way
982 South Dearborn Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
617 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Fully Furnished Condo In Aurora - Property Id: 290638 Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom fully furnished condo in Aurora. Close to Anschutz Medical Campus, Children's Hospital and UCHealth.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Platt Park
1 Unit Available
1995 S Logan Street
1995 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,599
2500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
***4 Bedroom House in Denver Platt Park*** - Property Id: 73841 **Available for Immediate Occupancy* "Furnished property" -Address: 1995 S Logan St, Denver CO 80210 -Rent: $3,599 per month -Deposit $3,600 -Nicely Finished Basement -Hardwood floors

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Virginia Vale
1 Unit Available
6685 E Arizona Ave
6685 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
6685 E Arizona Ave - D Available 07/01/20 Amazing fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment with finished basement! - Check out this amazing 2 bedroom/1.

June 2020 Lone Tree Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lone Tree Rent Report. Lone Tree rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lone Tree rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lone Tree rents decline sharply over the past month

Lone Tree rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lone Tree stand at $1,569 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,986 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lone Tree's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Lone Tree over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lone Tree

    As rents have fallen significantly in Lone Tree, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lone Tree is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Lone Tree's median two-bedroom rent of $1,986 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% decline in Lone Tree.
    • While rents in Lone Tree fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lone Tree than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Lone Tree is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

