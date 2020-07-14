All apartments in Lone Tree
Contour 39

9005 S Yosemite St · (256) 829-7036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$500 Off Immediate Move In! Call Us for Details!
Location

9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0103 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 2607 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 0604 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0205 · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 1311 · Avail. now

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 0806 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1026 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Contour 39.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
shuffle board
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today!

$500 Off Immediate Move In! Call Us for Details!

Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39. Take a stroll through Contour 39 and enjoy our sculptured landscaping and scenic mountain views with direct access to Willow Creek biking and jogging trails via Sweetwater Park. Enjoy our amazing pool and stay in shape while using our fully equipped fitness center. Enjoy a cup of coffee from our coffee cafe while you check your email in our business center, or utilize our wireless internet connection while relaxing in our clubhouse. Contour 39 offers stylish interior designs with quality abounding throughout. Beautifully upgraded apartments and amenities, attached garages, and located in the heart of Lone Tree. See our spacious floor plans and view photos of the apartment interiors. Come see what living in Lone Tree, Colorado has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $175 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Assigned. Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Contour 39 have any available units?
Contour 39 has 32 units available starting at $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lone Tree, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lone Tree Rent Report.
What amenities does Contour 39 have?
Some of Contour 39's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Contour 39 currently offering any rent specials?
Contour 39 is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off Immediate Move In! Call Us for Details!
Is Contour 39 pet-friendly?
Yes, Contour 39 is pet friendly.
Does Contour 39 offer parking?
Yes, Contour 39 offers parking.
Does Contour 39 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Contour 39 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Contour 39 have a pool?
Yes, Contour 39 has a pool.
Does Contour 39 have accessible units?
No, Contour 39 does not have accessible units.
Does Contour 39 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Contour 39 has units with dishwashers.
