255 Apartments for rent in Lone Tree, CO with hardwood floors

1 of 49

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
6 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
1 of 39

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,269
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
$
17 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,205
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1128 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
1 of 52

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
28 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $1000 Off at Move In! Call Us for Details & Restrictions! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,356
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely designed townhomes and flats near I-25. Enjoy a pool, yoga center and media room on site. Right beside Lone Tree Recreation Center and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
63 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1602 sqft
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
52 Units Available
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,373
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Lone Tree
1 Unit Available
8795 Mesquite Row
8795 Mesquite Row, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
This is a special property located in the Taos of Lone Tree Community and features custom decor.
Results within 1 mile of Lone Tree
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,316
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Inverness
18 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,337
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Foxridge
21 Units Available
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,555
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
1 of 52

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Inverness
18 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,018
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
3436 sqft
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #666
9059 East Panorama Circle, Arapahoe County, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1376 sqft
Stunning 3BR/2BA luxury condo located in the Dry Creek Crossing community within walking distance to a light rail station and nearby to Park Meadows Mall and the Denver Tech Center.
Results within 5 miles of Lone Tree
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Hampden South
66 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hampden South
42 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,258
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,228
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,333
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Eastridge
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lone Tree, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lone Tree renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

