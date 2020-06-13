241 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lone Tree, CO

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
47 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
63 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1602 sqft
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lone Tree
1 Unit Available
8795 Mesquite Row
8795 Mesquite Row, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
This is a special property located in the Taos of Lone Tree Community and features custom decor.

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
10148 Bluffmont Lane
10148 Bluffmont Lane, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1980 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in Bluffmont , Lone Tree - Always wanted to live in Lone Tree, in the heart of everything. Near light rail, shopping, I-25 and entertainment! Welcome home to this 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome with new carpet on the main level.
Results within 1 mile of Lone Tree
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1543 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
7921 S Xenia Ct
7921 South Xenia Court, Centennial, CO
Welcome to Willow Creek, a gorgeous neighborhood with miles of trails, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools, and tennis courts all included in rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10052 Nadine Lane
10052 Nadine Avenue, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2574 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Maintenance Free and Easy Living in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Meridian Village is one of the most sought after places to live in South Metro Denver.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastridge
1 Unit Available
6211 Trailhead Road
6211 East Trailhead Road, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2426 sqft
Highlands Ranch 3 Bedroom Townhome With Finished Basement (Available Immediately) - Welcome Home To Desirable Highlands Ranch & This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Nicely Updated & Cared For.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8113 S Wabash Ct
8113 South Wabash Court, Centennial, CO
Updated Newport style house in Willow Creek is located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful 5 bed 3.5 bath with mountain views and finished walk out basement . It is 3500 total sq. ft., 2650 square feet + a finished basement of 800 square feet.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
LP1 Research - #666
9059 East Panorama Circle, Arapahoe County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1376 sqft
Stunning 3BR/2BA luxury condo located in the Dry Creek Crossing community within walking distance to a light rail station and nearby to Park Meadows Mall and the Denver Tech Center.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
7951 S. Quince Way
7951 South Quince Way, Centennial, CO
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Remodeled Ranch in Willow Creek! - Don't miss this remodeled ranch in highly sought after Willow Creek neighborhood! Lancaster model with open floorpan, tons of natural light, and new everything! Floorplan boasts 5 bedrooms
Results within 5 miles of Lone Tree
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,452
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1282 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
14 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Eastridge
17 Units Available
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1401 sqft
Apartment homes with stylish details and modern decor. 24-maintenance available for residents. Enjoy a yoga center, swimming pool, and gym on site. Right by the Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-25.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge
17 Units Available
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1213 sqft
All units installed with new kitchen lighting packages/fixtures. Newly designed clubhouse on-site where staff plans to host many events. Very nice and understanding staff. Large fitness center available to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southmoor Park
45 Units Available
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1402 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.

June 2020 Lone Tree Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lone Tree Rent Report. Lone Tree rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lone Tree rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lone Tree rents decline sharply over the past month

Lone Tree rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lone Tree stand at $1,569 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,986 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lone Tree's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Lone Tree over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lone Tree

    As rents have fallen significantly in Lone Tree, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lone Tree is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Lone Tree's median two-bedroom rent of $1,986 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% decline in Lone Tree.
    • While rents in Lone Tree fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lone Tree than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Lone Tree is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

