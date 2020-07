Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse community garden conference room courtyard dog park fire pit game room green community hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal pool table

AMLI RidgeGate in Lone Tree, CO is located 20 miles south of Denver. Stylish, amenity rich and perfectly situated in the masterfully planned RidgeGate development. Studios,one, two and three-bedroom floor plans in a sleek 'mountain modern' setting provide exceptional choice and the ultimate in luxury living. And it's all situated within RidgeGate, one of the most desirable communities in the Denver area, with 3500 acres master planned for developing parks, immediate access to I-25, trails, and open spaces, charming neighborhoods, award-winning schools, office, retail and world-class medical facility Sky Ridge Medical Center. The location provides easy access to Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows Mall, Inverness, Meridian and even Colorado Springs.