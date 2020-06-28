All apartments in Littleton
851 W Dry Creek Rd
851 W Dry Creek Rd

851 West Dry Creek Road · No Longer Available
Littleton
South Littleton
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

851 West Dry Creek Road, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Fantastic Outdoor Space: Imagine living in this spacious five bedrooms, four-and-a-half-bathroom home spanning over 4,100 sq ft. This home features beautiful brick accents, stainless steel appliances, three car garage, multiple fireplaces, hot tub, and lovely outdoor space. From the large kitchen to the outdoor kitchen, this home is great for those who love to cook and entertain. The walk out basement leads to the gorgeous outdoor space featuring a hot tub, deck, outdoor kitchen, and fenced in yard. Located in Littleton, you’ll be near shopping, dining, and in the Littleton School District and have easy access to 470.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly with approval. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 first any additional. Trash is included in utilities; all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 W Dry Creek Rd have any available units?
851 W Dry Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 W Dry Creek Rd have?
Some of 851 W Dry Creek Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 W Dry Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
851 W Dry Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 W Dry Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 W Dry Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 851 W Dry Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 851 W Dry Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 851 W Dry Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 W Dry Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 W Dry Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 851 W Dry Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 851 W Dry Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 851 W Dry Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 851 W Dry Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 W Dry Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
