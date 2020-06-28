851 W Dry Creek Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Fantastic Outdoor Space: Imagine living in this spacious five bedrooms, four-and-a-half-bathroom home spanning over 4,100 sq ft. This home features beautiful brick accents, stainless steel appliances, three car garage, multiple fireplaces, hot tub, and lovely outdoor space. From the large kitchen to the outdoor kitchen, this home is great for those who love to cook and entertain. The walk out basement leads to the gorgeous outdoor space featuring a hot tub, deck, outdoor kitchen, and fenced in yard. Located in Littleton, you’ll be near shopping, dining, and in the Littleton School District and have easy access to 470.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly with approval. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 first any additional. Trash is included in utilities; all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information.