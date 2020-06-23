841 W. Prentice Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b74555c044 ---- The apartments at Prentice Huron have been completely renovated and feature brand-new kitchens with modern cabinetry and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. You?ll find new designer flooring in the main living areas, carpeted bedrooms, and new bathrooms. Building amenities include on-site laundry facilities and free off-street parking. Pets are allowed with a 35 lb weight restriction. Located in residential Littleton, Colorado near schools, shopping and transportation. Prentice Huron apartments are located in the suburb of Littleton, Colorado, about 10 miles south of downtown Denver, and close to schools, shopping and recreation. Convenient to Downtown Littleton, Riverfront shopping district, Arapahoe Community College, Cornerstone Park, and the South Platte trail system.