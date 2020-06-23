All apartments in Littleton
841 W. Prentice Ave
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

841 W. Prentice Ave

841 West Prentice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

841 West Prentice Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120
Progress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b74555c044 ---- The apartments at Prentice Huron have been completely renovated and feature brand-new kitchens with modern cabinetry and stainless appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. You?ll find new designer flooring in the main living areas, carpeted bedrooms, and new bathrooms. Building amenities include on-site laundry facilities and free off-street parking. Pets are allowed with a 35 lb weight restriction. Located in residential Littleton, Colorado near schools, shopping and transportation. Prentice Huron apartments are located in the suburb of Littleton, Colorado, about 10 miles south of downtown Denver, and close to schools, shopping and recreation. Convenient to Downtown Littleton, Riverfront shopping district, Arapahoe Community College, Cornerstone Park, and the South Platte trail system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 W. Prentice Ave have any available units?
841 W. Prentice Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 W. Prentice Ave have?
Some of 841 W. Prentice Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 W. Prentice Ave currently offering any rent specials?
841 W. Prentice Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 W. Prentice Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 W. Prentice Ave is pet friendly.
Does 841 W. Prentice Ave offer parking?
Yes, 841 W. Prentice Ave does offer parking.
Does 841 W. Prentice Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 W. Prentice Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 W. Prentice Ave have a pool?
No, 841 W. Prentice Ave does not have a pool.
Does 841 W. Prentice Ave have accessible units?
No, 841 W. Prentice Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 841 W. Prentice Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 W. Prentice Ave has units with dishwashers.
