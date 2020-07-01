7077 Bryant St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bright and Sunny 2 Bed Townhouse Seconds from Aspen Grove!!!!! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom, attached 2 car garage townhouse is within walking distance of Aspen Grove Mall, Alamo Draft House, and just minutes to Platte River Open Space, Mineral Light Rail Station, and C-470. Upper level features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a HUGE great room, coat closet, and powder room. Plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Large dining area with sliding glass door to the back deck. Downstairs you will find a large master bedroom with walk in closet. Laundry is conveniently located on lower level with the bedrooms. Washer and dryer are being included. You will find extra storage space under the stairs. Enjoy your maintenance free living, all exterior is taken care of by HOA!



Call TODAY to Schedule a Showing!!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rental, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 Per Pet*



Walters & Company Property Management is Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE5498305)