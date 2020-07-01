All apartments in Littleton
Littleton, CO
7077 Bryant St.
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7077 Bryant St.

7077 South Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

7077 South Bryant Street, Littleton, CO 80120

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bright and Sunny 2 Bed Townhouse Seconds from Aspen Grove!!!!! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom, attached 2 car garage townhouse is within walking distance of Aspen Grove Mall, Alamo Draft House, and just minutes to Platte River Open Space, Mineral Light Rail Station, and C-470. Upper level features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a HUGE great room, coat closet, and powder room. Plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Large dining area with sliding glass door to the back deck. Downstairs you will find a large master bedroom with walk in closet. Laundry is conveniently located on lower level with the bedrooms. Washer and dryer are being included. You will find extra storage space under the stairs. Enjoy your maintenance free living, all exterior is taken care of by HOA!

Call TODAY to Schedule a Showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rental, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 Per Pet*

Walters & Company Property Management is Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5498305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7077 Bryant St. have any available units?
7077 Bryant St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7077 Bryant St. have?
Some of 7077 Bryant St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7077 Bryant St. currently offering any rent specials?
7077 Bryant St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7077 Bryant St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7077 Bryant St. is pet friendly.
Does 7077 Bryant St. offer parking?
Yes, 7077 Bryant St. offers parking.
Does 7077 Bryant St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7077 Bryant St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7077 Bryant St. have a pool?
No, 7077 Bryant St. does not have a pool.
Does 7077 Bryant St. have accessible units?
No, 7077 Bryant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7077 Bryant St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7077 Bryant St. does not have units with dishwashers.

