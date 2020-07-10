6930 S. Bannock St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/561c5f40b7 ---- Three Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Newly Renovated Townhome, 1488 Square Feet. Great Location in Littleton, Colorado, across the street from the Highline Canal Trail, close to Arapahoe Community College, Highlands Ranch, and Nestled in a Residential Neighborhood. Everything is new in this Townhome, New appliances including washer and dryer, flooring, cabinets, vanities, lighting, and much much more. Ready August 9th, 2019 Rent is $1850 plus Flat fee of $150 covers Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gas. Call Angela for a private showing today at: 303-292-5608 Ext 121 RIO Real Estate QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.