Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

This clean, three-level home is located in Littleton and has an updated kitchen, one car attached garage, washer/dryer hookup, living and family room, separate eating space and a fenced yard. Sorry no cats. Dog ok for extra deposit. PLEASE CALL: 720-257-0405 for more information.