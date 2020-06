6463 S Prescott St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 QUAINT 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH RANCH HOME NEAR LITTLETON. - Property Id: 157377



QUAINT 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH RANCH HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN LITTLETON, LIGHT RAIL AND ACC.

HAS A LARGE TUFF SHED INCLUDED FOR LOTS OF ADDITIONAL STORAGE. HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH PLENTY OF PARKING AND ALLEY ACCESS. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING AND YARD, SO MANY EXTRAS! THIS HOUSE IS BUTTONED UP & METICULOUSLY CARED FOR EQUIPPED WITH WASHER/DRYER ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES. CAT OR DOGS ARE ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING IN HOUSE..GARAGE NOT INCLUDED.

(RLNE5156649)