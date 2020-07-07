5771 S Spotswood St

Amenities
Excellent location and loaded with charm! This Dutch Colonial is a rare find in the Sterne Park neighborhood and it has been impeccably maintained! Located just two doors north of beautiful Sterne Park and a short five-minute walk to downtown Littleton and the Light Rail Station. This beautiful two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has had many recent upgrades and lots of updating while retaining the vintage details. Modern updates include a smart thermostat and optional use of a Ring camera. Period features include a sunroom, dining room, and a study. Additional living space in the basement. There is also central air conditioning, a washer and dryer is included, a gas fireplace and the home is wired for music inside and out. This home has a beautiful, private backyard, perfect for entertaining. Landscaping is included in the rent which equals no-maintenance single family living! One car garage and covered carport in back. Enough parking for 3 off-street spaces. Truly one of the gems in this neighborhood. Don't miss this special home!
A well-behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.
Features at a glance:
-Two bedrooms upstairs
-Two baths: one upstairs and one basement level
-Central gas heat and a/c
-Hardwood floors
-Stainless appliances
-Ceiling fans
-Built-ins
-Gas fireplace
-Smart thermostat
-Approximately 1248 square feet above ground finished plus 547 sq ft finished/29 sq ft unfinished in the basement
-Brick patio pavers
-Study: main level
-Sunroom: main level
-Dining room: main level
-Kitchen: main level
-Laundry room: basement
-One car garage plus carport: Three total parking spaces
-Landscaping included
-Year built 1928
Leasing information:
-Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: None
-Utilities paid by the tenant: Water, Gas, Electricity and all others
Pets:
-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds, no cats
Nearby schools in Littleton
-Moody Elementary School
-Goddard Middle School
-Littleton High School
-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Licensed in the State of Colorado
Equal Housing Opportunity
