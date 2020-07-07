All apartments in Littleton
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

5771 S Spotswood St

5771 South Spotswood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5771 South Spotswood Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Sterne Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Vintage Colonial in Downtown Littleton! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

Excellent location and loaded with charm! This Dutch Colonial is a rare find in the Sterne Park neighborhood and it has been impeccably maintained! Located just two doors north of beautiful Sterne Park and a short five-minute walk to downtown Littleton and the Light Rail Station. This beautiful two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has had many recent upgrades and lots of updating while retaining the vintage details. Modern updates include a smart thermostat and optional use of a Ring camera. Period features include a sunroom, dining room, and a study. Additional living space in the basement. There is also central air conditioning, a washer and dryer is included, a gas fireplace and the home is wired for music inside and out. This home has a beautiful, private backyard, perfect for entertaining. Landscaping is included in the rent which equals no-maintenance single family living! One car garage and covered carport in back. Enough parking for 3 off-street spaces. Truly one of the gems in this neighborhood. Don't miss this special home!

A well-behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Features at a glance:
-Two bedrooms upstairs
-Two baths: one upstairs and one basement level
-Central gas heat and a/c
-Hardwood floors
-Stainless appliances
-Ceiling fans
-Built-ins
-Gas fireplace
-Smart thermostat
-Approximately 1248 square feet above ground finished plus 547 sq ft finished/29 sq ft unfinished in the basement
-Brick patio pavers
-Study: main level
-Sunroom: main level
-Dining room: main level
-Kitchen: main level
-Laundry room: basement
-One car garage plus carport: Three total parking spaces
-Landscaping included
-Year built 1928

Leasing information:
-Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: None
-Utilities paid by the tenant: Water, Gas, Electricity and all others

Pets:
-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds, no cats

Nearby schools in Littleton
-Moody Elementary School
-Goddard Middle School
-Littleton High School

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Colorado

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5733098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5771 S Spotswood St have any available units?
5771 S Spotswood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5771 S Spotswood St have?
Some of 5771 S Spotswood St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5771 S Spotswood St currently offering any rent specials?
5771 S Spotswood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5771 S Spotswood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5771 S Spotswood St is pet friendly.
Does 5771 S Spotswood St offer parking?
Yes, 5771 S Spotswood St offers parking.
Does 5771 S Spotswood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5771 S Spotswood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5771 S Spotswood St have a pool?
No, 5771 S Spotswood St does not have a pool.
Does 5771 S Spotswood St have accessible units?
No, 5771 S Spotswood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5771 S Spotswood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5771 S Spotswood St does not have units with dishwashers.

