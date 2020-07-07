5771 S Spotswood St

Amenities

Charming Vintage Colonial in Downtown Littleton! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com



Excellent location and loaded with charm! This Dutch Colonial is a rare find in the Sterne Park neighborhood and it has been impeccably maintained! Located just two doors north of beautiful Sterne Park and a short five-minute walk to downtown Littleton and the Light Rail Station. This beautiful two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has had many recent upgrades and lots of updating while retaining the vintage details. Modern updates include a smart thermostat and optional use of a Ring camera. Period features include a sunroom, dining room, and a study. Additional living space in the basement. There is also central air conditioning, a washer and dryer is included, a gas fireplace and the home is wired for music inside and out. This home has a beautiful, private backyard, perfect for entertaining. Landscaping is included in the rent which equals no-maintenance single family living! One car garage and covered carport in back. Enough parking for 3 off-street spaces. Truly one of the gems in this neighborhood. Don't miss this special home!



A well-behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Features at a glance:

-Two bedrooms upstairs

-Two baths: one upstairs and one basement level

-Central gas heat and a/c

-Hardwood floors

-Stainless appliances

-Ceiling fans

-Built-ins

-Gas fireplace

-Smart thermostat

-Approximately 1248 square feet above ground finished plus 547 sq ft finished/29 sq ft unfinished in the basement

-Brick patio pavers

-Study: main level

-Sunroom: main level

-Dining room: main level

-Kitchen: main level

-Laundry room: basement

-One car garage plus carport: Three total parking spaces

-Landscaping included

-Year built 1928



Leasing information:

-Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: None

-Utilities paid by the tenant: Water, Gas, Electricity and all others



Pets:

-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet

-No aggressive breeds, no cats



Nearby schools in Littleton

-Moody Elementary School

-Goddard Middle School

-Littleton High School



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



