All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 5607 S Fox St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
5607 S Fox St
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:41 PM

5607 S Fox St

5607 South Fox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5607 South Fox Street, Littleton, CO 80120
Progress Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
internet access
Up to 2 weeks FREE rent! New floors greet you as you enter this home and are found throughout the home. The living room is spacious and includes a large window to let in tons of natural light. The kitchen offers bright new cabinets and wood countertops, plus a wonderful eat-in area. Two bedrooms are upstairs as well as the updated full bathroom. The basement is huge with tons of space, including a large laundry area where you find washer and dryer hook ups. The 3rd bedroom is also in the basement and is non-conforming. There is also a 3/4 bathroom in the basement. Outside you have a small fenced in area in the back to enjoy and a lovely front yard. Located across the street from Powers Park and minutes away from Old Town Littleton! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 S Fox St have any available units?
5607 S Fox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5607 S Fox St have?
Some of 5607 S Fox St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 S Fox St currently offering any rent specials?
5607 S Fox St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 S Fox St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5607 S Fox St is pet friendly.
Does 5607 S Fox St offer parking?
No, 5607 S Fox St does not offer parking.
Does 5607 S Fox St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 S Fox St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 S Fox St have a pool?
No, 5607 S Fox St does not have a pool.
Does 5607 S Fox St have accessible units?
No, 5607 S Fox St does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 S Fox St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 S Fox St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave
Littleton, CO 80127
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr
Littleton, CO 80123
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St
Littleton, CO 80120

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs