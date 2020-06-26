5607 S Fox St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym internet access

Up to 2 weeks FREE rent! New floors greet you as you enter this home and are found throughout the home. The living room is spacious and includes a large window to let in tons of natural light. The kitchen offers bright new cabinets and wood countertops, plus a wonderful eat-in area. Two bedrooms are upstairs as well as the updated full bathroom. The basement is huge with tons of space, including a large laundry area where you find washer and dryer hook ups. The 3rd bedroom is also in the basement and is non-conforming. There is also a 3/4 bathroom in the basement. Outside you have a small fenced in area in the back to enjoy and a lovely front yard. Located across the street from Powers Park and minutes away from Old Town Littleton! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com