390 E Dry Creek Rd D6

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Three Bedroom, Perfect Commute: ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 256312



SPECIAL: ONE MONTH FREE + $1000 Visa gift card on select floor plans; One of two total three bedroom floor plans available, ready to move May.



Authentic Living South of Denver, close to DTC area with a wide lens view of the Rockies, with easy access to I-25. Adjacent to 3.5-acre park, within minutes of hiking & biking trails.



INSIDE: spacious walk-in closets, kitchen pantries, extra high ceilings. Granite countertops w/ Kitchen islands or peninsulas, Wood-style flooring, Full-size washer & dryer + Ceiling fans. Bathrooms w/ double vanities, soaking tub & walk-in shower* Dry bars* + patios / Juliet balcony.



AMENITIES:

LEED-registered building, Rooftop clubroom & outdoor lounge w/ fireplace & grilling station, Resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, business center, conference room, Wi-Fi cyber caf w/ outdoor patio, Multi-level clubroom w/ gaming area + DIY maker space, Controlled access parking garage, Bike/ski/snowboard repair room, Onsite storage, Pet Park.

