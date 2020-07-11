All apartments in Littleton
322 W Jamison Pl Unit 43
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

322 W Jamison Pl Unit 43

322 West Jamison Place · No Longer Available
Location

322 West Jamison Place, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful end unit townhome is in a great location and is close to the Highline Canal & Lee Gulch Open Space in Littleton.

The townhome is open with living, kitchen and dining room area and includes an office/den on the main floor. The master suite is spacious with tons of storage. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level and lots of natural light. The Kitchen includes all appliances and is open to the dining area

There is also an attached oversized 2 car garage with built in cabinets and lots of storage!!

FEATURES:
3 Bed/3 Bath
Hardwood Floors through out Main Level
Dining Area
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fireplace
Ceiling Fans
Washer/Dryer hook ups
AC
2 Car Oversized Attached Garage
Great Storage in Garage area
Littleton Public Schools

LOCATION, LOCATION this town home is Conveniently located near Aspen Grove and Southglen Shopping areas, C470, light rail at Santa Fe and Mineral and Littleton Adventist Hospital.

***Owner will consider one small dog with a $350 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet rent***

For Showings, contact Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650, oliver@newagere.com

Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

