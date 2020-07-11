322 W Jamison Pl Unit 43

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful end unit townhome is in a great location and is close to the Highline Canal & Lee Gulch Open Space in Littleton.



The townhome is open with living, kitchen and dining room area and includes an office/den on the main floor. The master suite is spacious with tons of storage. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level and lots of natural light. The Kitchen includes all appliances and is open to the dining area



There is also an attached oversized 2 car garage with built in cabinets and lots of storage!!



FEATURES:

3 Bed/3 Bath

Hardwood Floors through out Main Level

Dining Area

Refrigerator

Stove/Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

Fireplace

Ceiling Fans

Washer/Dryer hook ups

AC

2 Car Oversized Attached Garage

Great Storage in Garage area

Littleton Public Schools



LOCATION, LOCATION this town home is Conveniently located near Aspen Grove and Southglen Shopping areas, C470, light rail at Santa Fe and Mineral and Littleton Adventist Hospital.



***Owner will consider one small dog with a $350 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet rent***



For Showings, contact Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650, oliver@newagere.com



Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information.