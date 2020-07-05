319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20

Amenities

This home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and same floor laundry! It has brand new carpet and a fresh coat of paint! The home has several large windows that allow in lots of natural light. It has an attached two car garage and is located in a quiet neighborhood with a clubhouse and community pool just around the corner. The unit is located just west of Broadway with easy access to C470. It is near shopping, restaurants, spas, and much more. Tenant pays gas and electric. One pet allowed. If you would like to see this property, please visit our website at Www.Tedarla.com to set up a self-showing. Please email Rentals@tedarla.com with questions.