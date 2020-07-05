All apartments in Littleton
319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20
319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20

319 West Jamison Circle · No Longer Available
Location

319 West Jamison Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and same floor laundry! It has brand new carpet and a fresh coat of paint! The home has several large windows that allow in lots of natural light. It has an attached two car garage and is located in a quiet neighborhood with a clubhouse and community pool just around the corner. The unit is located just west of Broadway with easy access to C470. It is near shopping, restaurants, spas, and much more. Tenant pays gas and electric. One pet allowed. If you would like to see this property, please visit our website at Www.Tedarla.com to set up a self-showing. Please email Rentals@tedarla.com with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 have any available units?
319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 have?
Some of 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 currently offering any rent specials?
319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 is pet friendly.
Does 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 offer parking?
Yes, 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 offers parking.
Does 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 have a pool?
Yes, 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 has a pool.
Does 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 have accessible units?
No, 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 W Jamison Cir Apt 20 has units with dishwashers.

