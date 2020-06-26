All apartments in Littleton
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
2918 W. Rowland Ave.
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

2918 W. Rowland Ave.

2918 West Rowland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2918 West Rowland Avenue, Littleton, CO 80120

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Rowland Townhouse - Property Id: 124488

$2,150 - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath updated townhouse in Littleton with light rail access

Prime Location: Spacious and newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5 baths townhouse with a 2-car over-sized garage in Littleton.

Recently upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, wood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Brand new wood burning fireplace in the giant great room. Renovated master bathroom includes 6-foot soaking tub and standalone shower.

Conveniently located within walking distance to Aspen Grove shopping center, a 10-minute walk to the Mineral light rail station, and easy access to the South Platte Trail and Breckenridge Brewery. Just one light rail station away from the up-and-coming Downtown Littleton with easy access to bars and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 W. Rowland Ave. have any available units?
2918 W. Rowland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 W. Rowland Ave. have?
Some of 2918 W. Rowland Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 W. Rowland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2918 W. Rowland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 W. Rowland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 W. Rowland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2918 W. Rowland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2918 W. Rowland Ave. offers parking.
Does 2918 W. Rowland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 W. Rowland Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 W. Rowland Ave. have a pool?
No, 2918 W. Rowland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2918 W. Rowland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2918 W. Rowland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 W. Rowland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 W. Rowland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
