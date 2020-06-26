2918 W. Rowland Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Rowland Townhouse - Property Id: 124488



$2,150 - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath updated townhouse in Littleton with light rail access



Prime Location: Spacious and newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5 baths townhouse with a 2-car over-sized garage in Littleton.



Recently upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, wood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Brand new wood burning fireplace in the giant great room. Renovated master bathroom includes 6-foot soaking tub and standalone shower.



Conveniently located within walking distance to Aspen Grove shopping center, a 10-minute walk to the Mineral light rail station, and easy access to the South Platte Trail and Breckenridge Brewery. Just one light rail station away from the up-and-coming Downtown Littleton with easy access to bars and restaurants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124488

No Dogs Allowed



