2918 W. Rowland Ave.

Rowland Townhouse - Property Id: 124488
$2,150 - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath updated townhouse in Littleton with light rail access
Prime Location: Spacious and newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5 baths townhouse with a 2-car over-sized garage in Littleton.
Recently upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, wood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Brand new wood burning fireplace in the giant great room. Renovated master bathroom includes 6-foot soaking tub and standalone shower.
Conveniently located within walking distance to Aspen Grove shopping center, a 10-minute walk to the Mineral light rail station, and easy access to the South Platte Trail and Breckenridge Brewery. Just one light rail station away from the up-and-coming Downtown Littleton with easy access to bars and restaurants.
No Dogs Allowed
