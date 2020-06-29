2877 W Long Cir C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Townhouse - Long Cir. (Southpark) - Property Id: 228300



Adorable townhouse at Santa Fe and Mineral. Walk to Mineral Station lightrail. Located in the popular Southpark neighborhood. Littleton Public Schools. 2 bedroom 3.5 bath with finished basement we used as a 3rd bedroom. Brand new kitchen remodel, new tile on main floor, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms. Small private patio. 2 car attached garage. New hot water heater, fridge, and newer appliances (w/d, dishwasher, stove). Great for a family of 4. HOA includes pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, trash, water, snow removal.

No Pets Allowed



