Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

2877 W Long Cir C

2877 West Long Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2877 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Townhouse - Long Cir. (Southpark) - Property Id: 228300

Adorable townhouse at Santa Fe and Mineral. Walk to Mineral Station lightrail. Located in the popular Southpark neighborhood. Littleton Public Schools. 2 bedroom 3.5 bath with finished basement we used as a 3rd bedroom. Brand new kitchen remodel, new tile on main floor, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms. Small private patio. 2 car attached garage. New hot water heater, fridge, and newer appliances (w/d, dishwasher, stove). Great for a family of 4. HOA includes pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, trash, water, snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228300
Property Id 228300

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5581671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2877 W Long Cir C have any available units?
2877 W Long Cir C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2877 W Long Cir C have?
Some of 2877 W Long Cir C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2877 W Long Cir C currently offering any rent specials?
2877 W Long Cir C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2877 W Long Cir C pet-friendly?
No, 2877 W Long Cir C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 2877 W Long Cir C offer parking?
Yes, 2877 W Long Cir C offers parking.
Does 2877 W Long Cir C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2877 W Long Cir C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2877 W Long Cir C have a pool?
Yes, 2877 W Long Cir C has a pool.
Does 2877 W Long Cir C have accessible units?
No, 2877 W Long Cir C does not have accessible units.
Does 2877 W Long Cir C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2877 W Long Cir C has units with dishwashers.
