Amenities

garage pool air conditioning tennis court clubhouse fireplace

2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E Available 10/28/19 Fantastic townhouse with 2 car attached garage! - Check out this fantastic townhouse!



The kitchen has lots of counter space and storage. The built-in microwave is above the modern stove, and a large window lets in plenty of natural light! The kitchen is adjacent to the eating area!



The large family room features a fireplace and more large windows!



Upstairs, you will find spacious, light and bright bedrooms!



This great townhouse has a/c! The attached garage is convenient for both access and storage.



Enjoy the pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse! Plus - free water service, trash and recycling!



Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.



Parking passes are required, need to be replaced every 2 years, and are the responsibility of the tenant. They are available at the records office/window, at the old town Littleton Police Station.



$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Minimum lease term available is one year please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5165658)