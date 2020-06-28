All apartments in Littleton
Find more places like 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Littleton, CO
/
2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E

2875 West Long Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Littleton
See all
South Littleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2875 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO 80120
South Littleton

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E Available 10/28/19 Fantastic townhouse with 2 car attached garage! - Check out this fantastic townhouse!

The kitchen has lots of counter space and storage. The built-in microwave is above the modern stove, and a large window lets in plenty of natural light! The kitchen is adjacent to the eating area!

The large family room features a fireplace and more large windows!

Upstairs, you will find spacious, light and bright bedrooms!

This great townhouse has a/c! The attached garage is convenient for both access and storage.

Enjoy the pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse! Plus - free water service, trash and recycling!

Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.

Parking passes are required, need to be replaced every 2 years, and are the responsibility of the tenant. They are available at the records office/window, at the old town Littleton Police Station.

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5165658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E have any available units?
2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Littleton, CO.
How much is rent in Littleton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Littleton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E have?
Some of 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Littleton.
Does 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E offers parking.
Does 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E has a pool.
Does 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E have accessible units?
No, 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2875 W. Long Cir. Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir
Littleton, CO 80127
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd
Littleton, CO 80122
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St
Littleton, CO 80128
The Station
2100 W Berry Ave
Littleton, CO 80120
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd
Littleton, CO 80129
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave
Littleton, CO 80128
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave
Littleton, CO 80123
Ketring Park
5907 Gallup St
Littleton, CO 80120

Similar Pages

Littleton 1 BedroomsLittleton 2 Bedrooms
Littleton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLittleton Apartments with Parking
Littleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentennialSouth Littleton
Sterne Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs