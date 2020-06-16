All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
LP1 Research - #1089
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

LP1 Research - #1089

3355 South Flower Street · (303) 233-3976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3355 South Flower Street, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3355 S. Flower Street #101 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Updated Two Bedroom in Bear Creek!! Available Immediately! - Beautiful two bedroom one bath with brand new flooring. Washer and dryer included. Huge 2 car garage and addition parking space.

The Jefferson Green complex has a huge pool and is across the street from the Jefferson Green Open Space park and Near One of the biggest and best parks the Front Range has to offer!

This unit itself boasts central air, garage parking, storage, a dining room, two bedrooms with large closets, a great patio, washer & dryer, and a spacious living room.

The property is located close to Golden, Bear Creek, St. Anthony's, Green Mountain, Hwy 285, C-470, Red Rocks, the Mtns, Light Rail, and much more.

With a park like atmosphere surrounding and everything great so close --this Condo won't last long!!

Includes water, sewer, trash, pool, snow removal, & lawn maintenance.

Small dogs okay with approval and additional fees. (no cats, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, or Chows please)

Click here http://www.atsmithco.com/rental-properties/ for additional information or to schedule a showing!!

Application Requirements:
Each person over the age of 18 must complete a separate application and pay the $40.00 application fee. We do not rent to any person with an eviction, open bankruptcy or tax lien. Proof that you and your household make at least 3 times the monthly rent combine and valid photo identification for each applicant is required.

We look forward to hearing from you!

For additional information please contact Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622 apursley@atsmithco.com

(RLNE2197744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

