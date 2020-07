Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Concordia Apartments provides a distinctive Colorado lifestyle with great design and features. Looking for an apartment for rent in Lakewood, CO? Concordia Apartments has what you’re looking for. Here are newly renovated one and two bedroom homes with spacious living rooms and dining areas, new kitchens with Birchwood cabinetry and black appliances, spacious closets, new bathrooms and flooring, and brushed-nickel fixtures and lighting throughout. Enjoy your wood-burning fireplace or sit under the stars on your private patio or balcony. Color coordinated interiors and modern features make Concordia Apartments your perfect home.