Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

Welcome home to Belmar Villas Apartments located in Lakewood, CO. Your pet-friendly community features a resort-style heated pool, a resident business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Not only do one-, two-, and three- bedroom apartment homes at Belmar Villas offer top quality amenities, your new Lakewood address is situated in the sought after South Alameda neighborhood!



Belmar Villas Apartments are convenient to 6th Avenue offering easy access to popular dining, shopping, and entertainment. Spend a day shopping close to your new Lakewood apartment at Larimer Square or Colorado Mills Shopping Center. Your pet-friendly community at Belmar Villas is in the center of it all with Bear Creek Park, University of Colorado Denver, and the US Air Force Academy just around the corner! Call or visit today to learn more about how you can call Belmar Villas home!



