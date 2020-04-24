All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

999 S Miller Way

999 South Miller Way · No Longer Available
Location

999 South Miller Way, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Completely Remodeled Townhouse - Property Id: 142070

Completely remodeled 3BR/2BA/1516SF townhome is available for immediate occupancy. The first floor has the LR, bedroom and full bathroom, the main floor has the family room, dining room and kitchen while the upper bedroom has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Features include all new carpet, new wood floors in the kitchen and dining room, new Stainless Steel appliances, new Formica counters in the kitchen, completely new bathrooms, washer and dryer hookups in partial basement, central air conditioning, fenced patio and more. Rent includes access to the community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse, water, sewer, trash/recycling, common grounds maintenance, snow removal plus two covered parking spots. Pets will be considered with an additional $500 non-refundable pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142070p
Property Id 142070

(RLNE5056727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 S Miller Way have any available units?
999 S Miller Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 999 S Miller Way have?
Some of 999 S Miller Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 S Miller Way currently offering any rent specials?
999 S Miller Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 S Miller Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 999 S Miller Way is pet friendly.
Does 999 S Miller Way offer parking?
Yes, 999 S Miller Way offers parking.
Does 999 S Miller Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 S Miller Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 S Miller Way have a pool?
Yes, 999 S Miller Way has a pool.
Does 999 S Miller Way have accessible units?
No, 999 S Miller Way does not have accessible units.
Does 999 S Miller Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 999 S Miller Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 999 S Miller Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 999 S Miller Way has units with air conditioning.
