Lakewood, CO
9842 W Cornell Plaza
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:53 PM

9842 W Cornell Plaza

9842 West Cornell Place · No Longer Available
Location

9842 West Cornell Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to request information and schedule a showing! This private end-unit 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse is priced just right and features a spacious living room, cozy kitchen, large bedrooms and closets, and a patio w/ storage unit. Washer and Dryer included. One assigned parking space, community swimming pool. Walking distance to Bear Creek High School and K-8. Bear Creek bike/running trails adjacent to townhouse. Water and Trash service included. No Pets. No smoking. 12 month minimum lease. 600+credit, 3x rent income, good standing rental history and background check required. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9842 W Cornell Plaza have any available units?
9842 W Cornell Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9842 W Cornell Plaza have?
Some of 9842 W Cornell Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9842 W Cornell Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
9842 W Cornell Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9842 W Cornell Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 9842 W Cornell Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 9842 W Cornell Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 9842 W Cornell Plaza offers parking.
Does 9842 W Cornell Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9842 W Cornell Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9842 W Cornell Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 9842 W Cornell Plaza has a pool.
Does 9842 W Cornell Plaza have accessible units?
No, 9842 W Cornell Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 9842 W Cornell Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 9842 W Cornell Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9842 W Cornell Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 9842 W Cornell Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
