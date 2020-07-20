9842 W Cornell Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to request information and schedule a showing! This private end-unit 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse is priced just right and features a spacious living room, cozy kitchen, large bedrooms and closets, and a patio w/ storage unit. Washer and Dryer included. One assigned parking space, community swimming pool. Walking distance to Bear Creek High School and K-8. Bear Creek bike/running trails adjacent to townhouse. Water and Trash service included. No Pets. No smoking. 12 month minimum lease. 600+credit, 3x rent income, good standing rental history and background check required. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse.