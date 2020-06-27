All apartments in Lakewood
942 South Harlan Way

942 South Harlan Way · No Longer Available
Location

942 South Harlan Way, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
942 South Harlan Way Available 03/07/20 UPDATED 4BR/2BTH IN LAKEWOOD!!!! - Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Like New, Current, New Paint Throughout, Double Paned Windows that Gives Beautiful Natural Lighting, Kitchen Features New Wood Cabinets, Granite Slab Counters with Breakfast Bar, Designer Lighting, Pantry and Stainless Steel Appliances, Baths have Designer Tile and New Fixtures, New Carpet in Basement, New Egress Windows in Both Bedrooms in Basement, Extra Cabinets in Laundry Area, Washer/Dryer included, New Flat work, Big Back Yard with Covered Patio. Great Home! Ready for You to Move In!

Call TODAY to set up a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

Walters & Company is a Colorado Licensed Real Estate Company

(RLNE2853972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 South Harlan Way have any available units?
942 South Harlan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 942 South Harlan Way have?
Some of 942 South Harlan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 South Harlan Way currently offering any rent specials?
942 South Harlan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 South Harlan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 South Harlan Way is pet friendly.
Does 942 South Harlan Way offer parking?
No, 942 South Harlan Way does not offer parking.
Does 942 South Harlan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 South Harlan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 South Harlan Way have a pool?
No, 942 South Harlan Way does not have a pool.
Does 942 South Harlan Way have accessible units?
No, 942 South Harlan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 942 South Harlan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 South Harlan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 942 South Harlan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 South Harlan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
