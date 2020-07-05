9335 W Utah Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Available NOW.

12-month lease



Large townhome with finished basement and attached 2-car garage! Light and bright throughout! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs! Large room sizes & closets! Main floor living room, dining room, 1/2 bath and laundry room. Finished basement (non-conforming 4th bedroom) with walk-in closet. Vinyl windows! 2 patios! Full size washer and dryer! Complex outdoor pool! Complex right next to Kendrick Lake - great for walking, running or biking! Minutes to area shops, Belmar, bus line and more!!



**Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.



**Pets may be possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.



**NO smokers (firm).



**Washer and dryer are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.