Lakewood, CO
9335 W Utah Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9335 W Utah Pl

9335 West Utah Place · No Longer Available
Location

9335 West Utah Place, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW.
12-month lease

Large townhome with finished basement and attached 2-car garage! Light and bright throughout! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs! Large room sizes & closets! Main floor living room, dining room, 1/2 bath and laundry room. Finished basement (non-conforming 4th bedroom) with walk-in closet. Vinyl windows! 2 patios! Full size washer and dryer! Complex outdoor pool! Complex right next to Kendrick Lake - great for walking, running or biking! Minutes to area shops, Belmar, bus line and more!!

**Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.

**Pets may be possible with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for a 2nd pet.

**NO smokers (firm).

**Washer and dryer are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9335 W Utah Pl have any available units?
9335 W Utah Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9335 W Utah Pl have?
Some of 9335 W Utah Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9335 W Utah Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9335 W Utah Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9335 W Utah Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9335 W Utah Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9335 W Utah Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9335 W Utah Pl offers parking.
Does 9335 W Utah Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9335 W Utah Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9335 W Utah Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9335 W Utah Pl has a pool.
Does 9335 W Utah Pl have accessible units?
No, 9335 W Utah Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9335 W Utah Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9335 W Utah Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9335 W Utah Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9335 W Utah Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

