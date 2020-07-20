9149 W Maryland Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautifully remodeled home has brand new carpet, paint and flooring. The terrific floor plan features a main level with formal living and dining spaces, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and loads of cabinets with pantry, large family room with stunning brick fireplace, half bath and Laundry. French doors lead you out to the massive deck just made for entertaining. On the upper level, you will find the Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet and en-suite bath. 2 additional bedrooms and additional bath complete the upper level.

This home is just steps away from Green Gables and Sanctuary Park. Easy commute to Denver.