Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
9149 W Maryland Pl
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

9149 W Maryland Pl

9149 West Maryland Place · No Longer Available
Location

9149 West Maryland Place, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautifully remodeled home has brand new carpet, paint and flooring. The terrific floor plan features a main level with formal living and dining spaces, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and loads of cabinets with pantry, large family room with stunning brick fireplace, half bath and Laundry. French doors lead you out to the massive deck just made for entertaining. On the upper level, you will find the Master Bedroom with vaulted ceilings, huge walk in closet and en-suite bath. 2 additional bedrooms and additional bath complete the upper level.
This home is just steps away from Green Gables and Sanctuary Park. Easy commute to Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9149 W Maryland Pl have any available units?
9149 W Maryland Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9149 W Maryland Pl have?
Some of 9149 W Maryland Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9149 W Maryland Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9149 W Maryland Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9149 W Maryland Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9149 W Maryland Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 9149 W Maryland Pl offer parking?
No, 9149 W Maryland Pl does not offer parking.
Does 9149 W Maryland Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9149 W Maryland Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9149 W Maryland Pl have a pool?
No, 9149 W Maryland Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9149 W Maryland Pl have accessible units?
No, 9149 W Maryland Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9149 W Maryland Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9149 W Maryland Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9149 W Maryland Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9149 W Maryland Pl has units with air conditioning.
