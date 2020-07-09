All apartments in Lakewood
9067 West Woodard Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 3:44 AM

9067 West Woodard Drive

9067 West Woodard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9067 West Woodard Drive, Lakewood, CO 80227
Carmody

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
***COMING SOON***
NO SHOWINGS ARE ACCEPTED UNTIL AFTER 6/5/2020.
*Available move in date on or after 6/19/2020.
***Please understand many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.***

Rent - $1,925
Deposit - $1,925
NO smokers
1 dog with an additional deposit of $500, dog must be over 1 year in age and no aggressive breeds.

Well maintained bi-level home in Lakewood - beautiful Southern Gables! 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath in the garden level basement. Living room and family room! Large kitchen with all appliances! Full-size washer and dryer. Deck off kitchen. 2-car attached garage with opener. Large yard plus shed. Terrific location off Jewell and Garrison. Close to schools, parks and more!!

**Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used at any time.

**Tenants are responsible for all yard care to include watering (no sprinkler system), mowing, weeding, leaf removal. AMI and property owner are looking for tenants that will make yard care a priority for this property.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

