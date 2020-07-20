All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8976 W Dartmouth Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
8976 W Dartmouth Pl
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:37 AM

8976 W Dartmouth Pl

8976 West Dartmouth Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8976 West Dartmouth Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Come check out this completely remodeled townhouse in the cute and quiet neighborhood of San Francisco West in Lakewood. This home has beautiful modern bamboo flooring throughout the main floor. You are greeted by an amazing modern stonewalled fireplace. The kitchen is refinished with clean white cabinet doors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white, clean subway tiled backsplash. Large bright and double-paned windows bring a TON of light into this house. Sliding glass door to a small patio off the kitchen to create some indoor / outdoor living.

Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with comfy carpeting with fully remodeled rooms and baths. Each room has ample space for everyone Fresh and modern cabinetry and granite vanities make this just a beautiful space. There is some space for storage in the crawlspace or in the attic with pull down stairs. The HOA community has a pool that residents will have access to utilize. This unit comes with one assigned parking spot near unit and plenty of guest parking in the community for a second vehicle.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Electric), Gas / Water / Sewer / Trash / Recycling are included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8976 W Dartmouth Pl have any available units?
8976 W Dartmouth Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8976 W Dartmouth Pl have?
Some of 8976 W Dartmouth Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8976 W Dartmouth Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8976 W Dartmouth Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8976 W Dartmouth Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8976 W Dartmouth Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8976 W Dartmouth Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8976 W Dartmouth Pl offers parking.
Does 8976 W Dartmouth Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8976 W Dartmouth Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8976 W Dartmouth Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8976 W Dartmouth Pl has a pool.
Does 8976 W Dartmouth Pl have accessible units?
No, 8976 W Dartmouth Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8976 W Dartmouth Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8976 W Dartmouth Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8976 W Dartmouth Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8976 W Dartmouth Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaGreen MountainMolholm
ApplewoodEiber

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College