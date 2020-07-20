8976 W Dartmouth Pl

Amenities

Come check out this completely remodeled townhouse in the cute and quiet neighborhood of San Francisco West in Lakewood. This home has beautiful modern bamboo flooring throughout the main floor. You are greeted by an amazing modern stonewalled fireplace. The kitchen is refinished with clean white cabinet doors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white, clean subway tiled backsplash. Large bright and double-paned windows bring a TON of light into this house. Sliding glass door to a small patio off the kitchen to create some indoor / outdoor living.



Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with comfy carpeting with fully remodeled rooms and baths. Each room has ample space for everyone Fresh and modern cabinetry and granite vanities make this just a beautiful space. There is some space for storage in the crawlspace or in the attic with pull down stairs. The HOA community has a pool that residents will have access to utilize. This unit comes with one assigned parking spot near unit and plenty of guest parking in the community for a second vehicle.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Electric), Gas / Water / Sewer / Trash / Recycling are included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



