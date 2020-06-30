8757 W. Cornell Ave #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Condo at Silver Valley at Bear Creek Available for Immediate Rental!!! - Located in a quiet and HOA maintained community, this condo offers a fresh coat of paint, new flooring, carpet, fixtures and blinds. Enter through the one car garage and head up the stairs to your living, dining, kitchen and half bath. Relax by the wood burning fireplace or out on the balcony overlooking the community pool and tennis courts. Upstairs are your two bedrooms and full bath with vaulted ceilings. BONUS basement level laundry/room to use for crafts, storage or workshop. You are going to fall in love with this clean, bright and fresh new look. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer and trash in addition to rent. Sorry, no pets. NO SMOKING INSIDE OR OUT.



(RLNE5193379)