8757 W. Cornell Ave #4
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

8757 W. Cornell Ave #4

8757 West Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
8757 West Cornell Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Condo at Silver Valley at Bear Creek Available for Immediate Rental!!! - Located in a quiet and HOA maintained community, this condo offers a fresh coat of paint, new flooring, carpet, fixtures and blinds. Enter through the one car garage and head up the stairs to your living, dining, kitchen and half bath. Relax by the wood burning fireplace or out on the balcony overlooking the community pool and tennis courts. Upstairs are your two bedrooms and full bath with vaulted ceilings. BONUS basement level laundry/room to use for crafts, storage or workshop. You are going to fall in love with this clean, bright and fresh new look. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer and trash in addition to rent. Sorry, no pets. NO SMOKING INSIDE OR OUT.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 have any available units?
8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 have?
Some of 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 currently offering any rent specials?
8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 pet-friendly?
No, 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 offer parking?
Yes, 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 offers parking.
Does 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 have a pool?
Yes, 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 has a pool.
Does 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 have accessible units?
No, 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8757 W. Cornell Ave #4 does not have units with air conditioning.

