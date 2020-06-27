Amenities

840 S Vance St Unit C Available 05/07/19 Top Floor Condo with Loft and Balcony! Ready Immediately! Walk to Belmar! - Available Early May - 840 S Vance St Unit C Lakewood, CO 80226 - Available Early May



We are currently pre-leasing this property for an early May 2019 move in date. Please do not disturb the current tenants. Showings will be allowed with an approved application only. Please see the information in the ad below for applications.



Top floor one bedroom condo with extra loft space which could be used as a second bedroom, office or additional living area. This property is a great location, walking distance to Whole Foods, Target, movie theatre and restaurants at Belmar! An amazing property for your life.



-High Ceilings

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Washer/Dryer hookups in unit

-Balcony

-Top Floor

-Reserved Parking

-Loft Space

-Soaker tub in bathroom



-Flat fee of $50/mo. for water, sewer and trash



Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

-Please use the link below to apply:



https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=c7dcb901-02e3-4c27-8afa-cb00891ec588&source=Website



Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com



