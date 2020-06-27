All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
840 S Vance St Unit C
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

840 S Vance St Unit C

840 S Vance St · No Longer Available
Location

840 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
840 S Vance St Unit C Available 05/07/19 Top Floor Condo with Loft and Balcony! Ready Immediately! Walk to Belmar! - Available Early May - 840 S Vance St Unit C Lakewood, CO 80226 - Available Early May

We are currently pre-leasing this property for an early May 2019 move in date. Please do not disturb the current tenants. Showings will be allowed with an approved application only. Please see the information in the ad below for applications.

Top floor one bedroom condo with extra loft space which could be used as a second bedroom, office or additional living area. This property is a great location, walking distance to Whole Foods, Target, movie theatre and restaurants at Belmar! An amazing property for your life.

-High Ceilings
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Washer/Dryer hookups in unit
-Balcony
-Top Floor
-Reserved Parking
-Loft Space
-Soaker tub in bathroom

-Flat fee of $50/mo. for water, sewer and trash

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
-Please use the link below to apply:

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=c7dcb901-02e3-4c27-8afa-cb00891ec588&source=Website

Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com

(RLNE4782631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 S Vance St Unit C have any available units?
840 S Vance St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 840 S Vance St Unit C have?
Some of 840 S Vance St Unit C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 S Vance St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
840 S Vance St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 S Vance St Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 840 S Vance St Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 840 S Vance St Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 840 S Vance St Unit C offers parking.
Does 840 S Vance St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 S Vance St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 S Vance St Unit C have a pool?
No, 840 S Vance St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 840 S Vance St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 840 S Vance St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 840 S Vance St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 S Vance St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 S Vance St Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 S Vance St Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
