8350 West Baker Avenue

Don't miss this light filled 3 bedroom, 3 bath 2,750 square foot home in Westgate. You'll enjoy the gorgeous secluded yard with beautiful, mature trees!



Bright and sunny home with plenty of room to entertain in both the living room and loft. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a pantry for extra storage. The main floor bath is perfect for guests. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans and washer/dryer. Parking for this home is a 2 car attached garage. Additional storage available in shed located on the side.



Enjoy easy access to the mountains. Within walking distance to Bear Creek Open Space and Stone House. At Bear Creek State Park you'll have easy access to the swim beach, camping, and paddle boarding. Within close driving distance you'll find numerous restaurants, a fitness center, recreation center and shopping. Convenient access to I-70 and 285. Just 10 minutes to light rail and 20 minutes to downtown Denver. Located in the highly rated Jefferson County School District.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



