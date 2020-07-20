All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

8350 West Baker Avenue

8350 West Baker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8350 West Baker Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Carmody

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this light filled 3 bedroom, 3 bath 2,750 square foot home in Westgate. You'll enjoy the gorgeous secluded yard with beautiful, mature trees!

Bright and sunny home with plenty of room to entertain in both the living room and loft. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a pantry for extra storage. The main floor bath is perfect for guests. Additional features include air conditioning, ceiling fans and washer/dryer. Parking for this home is a 2 car attached garage. Additional storage available in shed located on the side.

Enjoy easy access to the mountains. Within walking distance to Bear Creek Open Space and Stone House. At Bear Creek State Park you'll have easy access to the swim beach, camping, and paddle boarding. Within close driving distance you'll find numerous restaurants, a fitness center, recreation center and shopping. Convenient access to I-70 and 285. Just 10 minutes to light rail and 20 minutes to downtown Denver. Located in the highly rated Jefferson County School District.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8350 West Baker Avenue have any available units?
8350 West Baker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8350 West Baker Avenue have?
Some of 8350 West Baker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8350 West Baker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8350 West Baker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8350 West Baker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8350 West Baker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8350 West Baker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8350 West Baker Avenue offers parking.
Does 8350 West Baker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8350 West Baker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8350 West Baker Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8350 West Baker Avenue has a pool.
Does 8350 West Baker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8350 West Baker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8350 West Baker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8350 West Baker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8350 West Baker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8350 West Baker Avenue has units with air conditioning.
