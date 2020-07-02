All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 822 S Vance St Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
822 S Vance St Unit C
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

822 S Vance St Unit C

822 S Vance St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
South Alameda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

822 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely, affordable condo within walking distance to all Belmar has to offer! This unit has an open layout with one bedroom, and loft. Waterside is a quiet and private established community, with beautiful, mature landscaping. You don't want to miss an opportunity to be this close to Belmar shopping, dining and movies...these rentals move quickly!

Unique penthouse unit with lofted ceilings, skylight, and mountain view from loft. Only one small portion of one wall shared with another unit. One assigned parking spot and one parking pass. 2nd space parking for one time $50 parking pass.

Inside unit storage, and outside storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 S Vance St Unit C have any available units?
822 S Vance St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 822 S Vance St Unit C have?
Some of 822 S Vance St Unit C's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 S Vance St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
822 S Vance St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 S Vance St Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 S Vance St Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 822 S Vance St Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 822 S Vance St Unit C offers parking.
Does 822 S Vance St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 S Vance St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 S Vance St Unit C have a pool?
No, 822 S Vance St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 822 S Vance St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 822 S Vance St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 822 S Vance St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 S Vance St Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 S Vance St Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 822 S Vance St Unit C has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College