822 S Vance St Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely, affordable condo within walking distance to all Belmar has to offer! This unit has an open layout with one bedroom, and loft. Waterside is a quiet and private established community, with beautiful, mature landscaping. You don't want to miss an opportunity to be this close to Belmar shopping, dining and movies...these rentals move quickly!



Unique penthouse unit with lofted ceilings, skylight, and mountain view from loft. Only one small portion of one wall shared with another unit. One assigned parking spot and one parking pass. 2nd space parking for one time $50 parking pass.



Inside unit storage, and outside storage.