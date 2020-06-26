776 S. Youngfield Ct

All apartments in Lakewood
Location

776 South Youngfield Court, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bedroom home in Convenient Lakewood Area. - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!
More photos coming soon!
To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.
Easy access to highways such as 470, I-70 via 470, and 6th Avenue. Enjoy great hiking and outdoor activities with Green Mountain and Bear Creek Lake Regional Park close by. Short distance to Red Rocks Amphitheater for a night of concerts or recreation! Great shopping and restaurants also just minutes away in Belmar.
1 Car Detached Garage will be available for tenant use. Community Pool & Clubhouse will be available for tenant enjoyment.
Shopping center with 24 Hour Fitness, King Soopers, and restaurants less than 5 minutes away.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4943047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

