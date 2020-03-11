771 Kendall Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Amazing fully furnished executive rental for 6 months to a year. This beautiful home is conveniently located in Lakewood, 5 miles from the center of Downtown Denver. This home backs right up to the Lakewood Country Club Golf Course, providing tranquil views from your back balcony. Gourmet kitchen, main floor master suite, and a huge garden level family room, this house is impeccably kept and maintenance free living. Rent includes house cleaning services twice a month, all lawn maintenance and basic wifi. Call today to see this gorgeous retreat!