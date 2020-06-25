7220 W. Bonfils Lane #303

Amenities
Stunning + Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Belmar! Private and secure entrance to doors and underground heated parking garage. The condo comes complete with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, amazing bathroom with separate shower and huge tub, stackable washer/dryer, new carpet and amazing accent walls!
This building comes complete with a front lobby, trash chute on each level, and a downstairs recycle bin. You also get an additional storage unit, reserved garage parking, and are walking distance to all Belmar shops including Target, Whole Foods, and many small retailers/restaurants at the outside mall!
Small pets are OK with owner approval and additional 1 time refundable pet deposit
Call or text Eric for a private showing. assetleasingagent@gmail.com
Stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Belmar! Private and secure entrance to doors and underground heated parking garage. The condo comes complete with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded bathroom with separate shower and huge tub, stackable washer/dryer, new carpet and amazing accent walls!
This building comes complete with a front lobby, trash chute on each level, and a downstairs recycle bin. You also get an additional storage unit, reserved garage parking, and are walking distance to all Belmar shops including Target, Whole Foods, and many small retailers/restaurants at the outside mall!
Small pets are OK with owner approval and additional 1 time refundable pet deposit