7220 W. Bonfils Lane #303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage lobby pet friendly

Stunning + Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Belmar! Private and secure entrance to doors and underground heated parking garage. The condo comes complete with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, amazing bathroom with separate shower and huge tub, stackable washer/dryer, new carpet and amazing accent walls!

This building comes complete with a front lobby, trash chute on each level, and a downstairs recycle bin. You also get an additional storage unit, reserved garage parking, and are walking distance to all Belmar shops including Target, Whole Foods, and many small retailers/restaurants at the outside mall!



Small pets are OK with owner approval and additional 1 time refundable pet deposit



Call or text Eric for a private showing. assetleasingagent@gmail.com

Stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Belmar! Private and secure entrance to doors and underground heated parking garage. The condo comes complete with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, upgraded bathroom with separate shower and huge tub, stackable washer/dryer, new carpet and amazing accent walls!

This building comes complete with a front lobby, trash chute on each level, and a downstairs recycle bin. You also get an additional storage unit, reserved garage parking, and are walking distance to all Belmar shops including Target, Whole Foods, and many small retailers/restaurants at the outside mall!



Small pets are OK with owner approval and additional 1 time refundable pet deposit