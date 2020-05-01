6943 W Virginia Pl

Amenities

Immaculate, 1,731 Sq. Ft. move-in ready 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Lakewood. Live in the heart of Belmar… just a short walk to all of downtown Belmar’s stores, shops, restaurants, galleries, cafes, movie theaters, and parks. Special features include:



* Wi-Fi Ready Garage Door Opener

* Wi-Fi Controlled Thermostat

* Wi-Fi Ready Ring Doorbell

* Solid Oak Hardwood Floors

* 2-Car Finished Garage with Epoxy Floor

* New Colonial Shutters throughout home

* Walk-in Kitchen Pantry with Elfa shelving

* New Quartz Kitchen Countertops

* Elfa shelving in Walk-in Closets – Bedrooms 1 & 2

* Deck off Kitchen plumbed for gas grill hookup

* Ceiling fans in Family Room, Master Bedrooms 1 & 2

* 3 Bedrooms/4 baths (Full, ¾, ¾, ½)

* 2-Car Fully-Finished Garage

* New High Efficiency HVAC system with Humidifier

* New Tank-less Hot Water System

* Whirlpool Kitchen Appliances – New Gas Range

* GE Washer/Dryer

* Landlord pays all HOA fees & Assessments

* Tenant pays for all Utilities

* 2 Miles to 13th & Wadsworth Light Rail Station

* No pets please



Date Available: Feb 28th 2020. $2,650/month rent. $2,650 security deposit required.