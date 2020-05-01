6943 W Virginia Pl

Amenities
Immaculate, 1,731 Sq. Ft. move-in ready 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Lakewood. Live in the heart of Belmar… just a short walk to all of downtown Belmar’s stores, shops, restaurants, galleries, cafes, movie theaters, and parks. Special features include:
* Wi-Fi Ready Garage Door Opener
* Wi-Fi Controlled Thermostat
* Wi-Fi Ready Ring Doorbell
* Solid Oak Hardwood Floors
* 2-Car Finished Garage with Epoxy Floor
* New Colonial Shutters throughout home
* Walk-in Kitchen Pantry with Elfa shelving
* New Quartz Kitchen Countertops
* Elfa shelving in Walk-in Closets – Bedrooms 1 & 2
* Deck off Kitchen plumbed for gas grill hookup
* Ceiling fans in Family Room, Master Bedrooms 1 & 2
* 3 Bedrooms/4 baths (Full, ¾, ¾, ½)
* 2-Car Fully-Finished Garage
* New High Efficiency HVAC system with Humidifier
* New Tank-less Hot Water System
* Whirlpool Kitchen Appliances – New Gas Range
* GE Washer/Dryer
* Landlord pays all HOA fees & Assessments
* Tenant pays for all Utilities
* 2 Miles to 13th & Wadsworth Light Rail Station
* No pets please
Date Available: Feb 28th 2020. $2,650/month rent. $2,650 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.