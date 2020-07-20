All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 6935 W 16th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
6935 W 16th Ave.
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

6935 W 16th Ave.

6935 West 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6935 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6935 W 16th Ave. Available 08/24/19 Beautiful 2BD, 1BA Home with Sun Room, Fenced Yard, and Garage - THE BASICS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: one-car garage, plus additional off-street and street parking

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly fee for water and sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3626874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6935 W 16th Ave. have any available units?
6935 W 16th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 6935 W 16th Ave. have?
Some of 6935 W 16th Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6935 W 16th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6935 W 16th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6935 W 16th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6935 W 16th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6935 W 16th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6935 W 16th Ave. offers parking.
Does 6935 W 16th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6935 W 16th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6935 W 16th Ave. have a pool?
No, 6935 W 16th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6935 W 16th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6935 W 16th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6935 W 16th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6935 W 16th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6935 W 16th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6935 W 16th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaGreen MountainMolholm
ApplewoodEiber

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College