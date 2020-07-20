Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

6935 W 16th Ave. Available 08/24/19 Beautiful 2BD, 1BA Home with Sun Room, Fenced Yard, and Garage - THE BASICS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: one-car garage, plus additional off-street and street parking



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $40 monthly fee for water and sewer

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE3626874)