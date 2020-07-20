Amenities
6935 W 16th Ave. Available 08/24/19 Beautiful 2BD, 1BA Home with Sun Room, Fenced Yard, and Garage - THE BASICS
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: one-car garage, plus additional off-street and street parking
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly fee for water and sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE3626874)