690 Garrison St

Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

4 Bed / 1.5 Bath - Check out this newly remolded 4bed / 1.5bath in Lakewood. This single family home has brand new paint, newer floors and kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms with a large flex space that could be used for several different uses. It has a huge back yard with 2 storage sheds. Newer deck for entertaining. Tons of parking with the ability to park an RV. Newer privacy fence surrounding the whole yard.



Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Apply online at ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside



