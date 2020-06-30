All apartments in Lakewood
690 Garrison St

690 Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

690 Garrison Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
4 Bed / 1.5 Bath - Check out this newly remolded 4bed / 1.5bath in Lakewood. This single family home has brand new paint, newer floors and kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms with a large flex space that could be used for several different uses. It has a huge back yard with 2 storage sheds. Newer deck for entertaining. Tons of parking with the ability to park an RV. Newer privacy fence surrounding the whole yard.

Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Apply online at ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside

(RLNE2797665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Garrison St have any available units?
690 Garrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 690 Garrison St currently offering any rent specials?
690 Garrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Garrison St pet-friendly?
No, 690 Garrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 690 Garrison St offer parking?
Yes, 690 Garrison St offers parking.
Does 690 Garrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Garrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Garrison St have a pool?
No, 690 Garrison St does not have a pool.
Does 690 Garrison St have accessible units?
No, 690 Garrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Garrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 690 Garrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Garrison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Garrison St does not have units with air conditioning.

