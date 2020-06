Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bdrm Condo available NOW - Come take a look at this lovely 2 bdrm condo! Everything you have been looking for is here!



Upper level unit, 1 bath, W/D Included, A/C, Deck, Fireplace, Located in the Cedarwood Condos



DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE ON THIS FANTASTIC CONDO!



**This Property is Professionally Managed by TRI Property

Management**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3336312)