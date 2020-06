Amenities

I am moving out before the lease ends and I would like someone to take over the lease. it is a nice 1 bed, 1 bath. it has a fireplace, balcony, extra storage, walk in closet, and a nice sized kitchen and bath. it is 1235 a month and they bill utilities based on square footage. the payment usually ends up being close to 1300 with the extra utilities. this does not include energy or internet. Renters insurance is required.