679 Miller Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy first floor unit with a door to the outside in the back. New flooring and paint. Available 1/15. Coin laundry on premises,

Fabulous location close to everything! Great all brick fourplex short distance away from Federal Center, St Anthony's Hospital, the mountains, downtown, Boulder or DTC in minutes! Close to new light rail west line already open.



Pet Friendly! (Please check www.GoldenRoseHomes.com for pet policy). Heat is separate for each unit, forced air.



Water, sewer, trash included in rent.