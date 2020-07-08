All apartments in Lakewood
679 Miller Court

679 Miller Court · No Longer Available
Location

679 Miller Court, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy first floor unit with a door to the outside in the back. New flooring and paint. Available 1/15. Coin laundry on premises,
Fabulous location close to everything! Great all brick fourplex short distance away from Federal Center, St Anthony's Hospital, the mountains, downtown, Boulder or DTC in minutes! Close to new light rail west line already open.

Pet Friendly! (Please check www.GoldenRoseHomes.com for pet policy). Heat is separate for each unit, forced air.

Water, sewer, trash included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 Miller Court have any available units?
679 Miller Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 679 Miller Court have?
Some of 679 Miller Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 Miller Court currently offering any rent specials?
679 Miller Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 Miller Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 679 Miller Court is pet friendly.
Does 679 Miller Court offer parking?
Yes, 679 Miller Court offers parking.
Does 679 Miller Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 Miller Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 Miller Court have a pool?
No, 679 Miller Court does not have a pool.
Does 679 Miller Court have accessible units?
No, 679 Miller Court does not have accessible units.
Does 679 Miller Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 679 Miller Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 679 Miller Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 679 Miller Court has units with air conditioning.

