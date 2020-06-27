All apartments in Lakewood
5706 West Asbury Place
5706 West Asbury Place

5706 West Asbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

5706 West Asbury Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Sunpointe at Lakewood Estates will welcome you with 860 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a shared detached garage plus an additional reserved spot.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the balcony or spend some quality at the community pool. Nearby are parks, a library, biking/walking trails, and many shopping/dining options.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 West Asbury Place have any available units?
5706 West Asbury Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5706 West Asbury Place have?
Some of 5706 West Asbury Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 West Asbury Place currently offering any rent specials?
5706 West Asbury Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 West Asbury Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5706 West Asbury Place is pet friendly.
Does 5706 West Asbury Place offer parking?
Yes, 5706 West Asbury Place offers parking.
Does 5706 West Asbury Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5706 West Asbury Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 West Asbury Place have a pool?
Yes, 5706 West Asbury Place has a pool.
Does 5706 West Asbury Place have accessible units?
No, 5706 West Asbury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 West Asbury Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 West Asbury Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 West Asbury Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5706 West Asbury Place does not have units with air conditioning.
