Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

5455 W. Yale Ave.

5455 West Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5455 West Yale Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Thraemoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Cozy condo for a small family - great location - Property Id: 58350

Nice two bedroom brick condo nestled in a cul-de-sac with a one car attached garage. Condo contains central heat with a built-in wall a/c unit. Available appliances include: refrigerator, electric stove/oven, countertop microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal washer and dryer. This unit is also equipped with a large covered balcony. HOA fees (which are included in the rent) covers: exterior maintenance (including roof), grounds maintenance, snow/trash removal and water.
Elementary School: Westgate
Middle/Junior School: Carmody
High School: Bear Creek
School District: Jefferson R-1

Utility Information
Sewer: Public
Heating Fuel: Gas

Pets are negotiable. However, there will be a non-refundable pet deposit required in addition to the $1,500 security deposit. Proof of renters insurance for one year will be required prior to occupancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/58350p
Property Id 58350

(RLNE5112656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 W. Yale Ave. have any available units?
5455 W. Yale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 5455 W. Yale Ave. have?
Some of 5455 W. Yale Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 W. Yale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5455 W. Yale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 W. Yale Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5455 W. Yale Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5455 W. Yale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5455 W. Yale Ave. offers parking.
Does 5455 W. Yale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5455 W. Yale Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 W. Yale Ave. have a pool?
No, 5455 W. Yale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5455 W. Yale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5455 W. Yale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 W. Yale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5455 W. Yale Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5455 W. Yale Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5455 W. Yale Ave. has units with air conditioning.
