5455 W. Yale Ave.

Available 10/01/19 Cozy condo for a small family - great location - Property Id: 58350



Nice two bedroom brick condo nestled in a cul-de-sac with a one car attached garage. Condo contains central heat with a built-in wall a/c unit. Available appliances include: refrigerator, electric stove/oven, countertop microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal washer and dryer. This unit is also equipped with a large covered balcony. HOA fees (which are included in the rent) covers: exterior maintenance (including roof), grounds maintenance, snow/trash removal and water.

Elementary School: Westgate

Middle/Junior School: Carmody

High School: Bear Creek

School District: Jefferson R-1



Utility Information

Sewer: Public

Heating Fuel: Gas



Pets are negotiable. However, there will be a non-refundable pet deposit required in addition to the $1,500 security deposit. Proof of renters insurance for one year will be required prior to occupancy.

