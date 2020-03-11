510 South Carr Street

Amenities
Large 2-story townhome (no basement). 3 bedrooms upstairs with 1 full bath. 1/2 bath on the main floor. All appliances stay including full sized washer and dryer. Hardwood floors, central air conditioning, lots of natural light! Enclosed patio area with storage shed. 2-car carport.
**No pets or smokers (firm).
**If the property comes with an ice maker, washer and/or dryer they are their for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.