Lakewood, CO
510 South Carr Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 6:06 PM

510 South Carr Street

510 South Carr Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 South Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Large 2-story townhome (no basement). 3 bedrooms upstairs with 1 full bath. 1/2 bath on the main floor. All appliances stay including full sized washer and dryer. Hardwood floors, central air conditioning, lots of natural light! Enclosed patio area with storage shed. 2-car carport.

**No pets or smokers (firm).

**If the property comes with an ice maker, washer and/or dryer they are their for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 South Carr Street have any available units?
510 South Carr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 510 South Carr Street have?
Some of 510 South Carr Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 South Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 South Carr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 South Carr Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 South Carr Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 510 South Carr Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 South Carr Street offers parking.
Does 510 South Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 South Carr Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 South Carr Street have a pool?
No, 510 South Carr Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 South Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 510 South Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 South Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 South Carr Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 South Carr Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 South Carr Street has units with air conditioning.
