510 South Carr Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Large 2-story townhome (no basement). 3 bedrooms upstairs with 1 full bath. 1/2 bath on the main floor. All appliances stay including full sized washer and dryer. Hardwood floors, central air conditioning, lots of natural light! Enclosed patio area with storage shed. 2-car carport.



**No pets or smokers (firm).



**If the property comes with an ice maker, washer and/or dryer they are their for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.

Contact us to schedule a showing.